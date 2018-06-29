Exchange Rates of Central Bank (29.06.2018)

© Report/Elçin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/4391a8b07e5299bf5c954de82e86a90f/acc7fa74-9888-4b84-aabc-6042788fd47e_292.jpg

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), US-dollar not changed and remains at 1,7000 AZN.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro increased by 0,80% and made 1,9814 AZN

Russian ruble euro increased by 0,74% and made 0,0271 AZN.