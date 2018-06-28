Exchange Rates of Central Bank (28.06.2018)

https://report.az/storage/news/76c42af14e50f45cbc43d2535e67ff11/1eb6a850-801b-4e48-bd61-feda5f3484eb_292.jpg
Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), US-dollar not changed and remains at 1,7000 AZN.
Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro decreased by 0,79% and made 1,9657 AZN
Russian ruble has not changed and remains at 0,0269 AZN.
|1 USD
|1.7000 AZN
|1 EUR
|1.9657 AZN
|1 RUR
|0.0269 AZN
