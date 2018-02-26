Exchange Rates of Central Bank (26.02.2018)

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, US-dollar has not changed and remained at 1,7001 AZN.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro increased by 0,09% and made 2,0932 AZN.

Russian ruble increased by 1% and amounted to 0,0304 AZN.