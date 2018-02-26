 Top
    Close photo mode

    Exchange Rates of Central Bank (26.02.2018)

    1 USA dollar - 1.7001 AZN

    Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, US-dollar has not changed and remained at 1,7001 AZN.

    Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro increased by 0,09% and made 2,0932 AZN.

    Russian ruble increased by 1% and amounted to 0,0304 AZN. 

    1 USD 1.7001 AZN
    1 EUR 2.0932 AZN
    1 RUR 0.0304 AZN
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi