Exchange Rates of Central Bank (25.05.2018)

https://report.az/storage/news/7181d69dd56b4d834dcc4b4a748c06fa/8de170a6-cc06-4897-8fc3-0bdbf0a35a18_292.jpg
Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), US-dollar not changed and remains at 1,7000 AZN.
Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro increased by 0,01% and made 1,9906 AZN
Russian ruble decreased by 0,36% and made 0,0276 AZN.
|1 USD
|1.7000 AZN
|1 EUR
|1.9906 AZN
|1 RUR
|0.0276 AZN
Economic DepartmentNews Author