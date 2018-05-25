Exchange Rates of Central Bank (25.05.2018)

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), US-dollar not changed and remains at 1,7000 AZN.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro increased by 0,01% and made 1,9906 AZN

Russian ruble decreased by 0,36% and made 0,0276 AZN.