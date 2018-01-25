 Top
    Close photo mode

    Exchange Rates of Central Bank (25.01.2018)

    Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), US-dollar has not changed and remained at 1,7001 AZN.

    Report informs referring to the CBA's official exchange rate information, the euro increased by 0,93% and made 2,1143 AZN

    Russian ruble increased by 0,33% and made 0,0303 AZN. 

    1 USD 1.7001 AZN
    1 EUR 2.1143 AZN
    1 RUR 0.0303 AZN
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi