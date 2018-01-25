Exchange Rates of Central Bank (25.01.2018)

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), US-dollar has not changed and remained at 1,7001 AZN.

Report informs referring to the CBA's official exchange rate information, the euro increased by 0,93% and made 2,1143 AZN

Russian ruble increased by 0,33% and made 0,0303 AZN.