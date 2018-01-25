Exchange Rates of Central Bank (25.01.2018)

https://report.az/storage/news/503e281757110da5ed6adf70ddded8e0/7ee90d1b-2ca1-4924-978c-46a8b50f4705_292.jpg
Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), US-dollar has not changed and remained at 1,7001 AZN.
Report informs referring to the CBA's official exchange rate information, the euro increased by 0,93% and made 2,1143 AZN
Russian ruble increased by 0,33% and made 0,0303 AZN.
|1 USD
|1.7001 AZN
|1 EUR
|2.1143 AZN
|1 RUR
|0.0303 AZN
