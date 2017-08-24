Exchange Rates of Central Bank (24.08.2017)

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), US-dollar has not changed and remains at 1,7009 AZN.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro increased by 0,36% and made 2,0075 AZN.

Russian ruble has not changed and remains at 0,0288 AZN.