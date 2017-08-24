Exchange Rates of Central Bank (24.08.2017)

https://report.az/storage/news/69610d17a913ef398e2b3de94135e0bd/000b5f84-60c5-4625-bb1d-afe96baf63dc_292.jpg
Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), US-dollar has not changed and remains at 1,7009 AZN.
Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro increased by 0,36% and made 2,0075 AZN.
Russian ruble has not changed and remains at 0,0288 AZN.
|1 USD
|1.7009 AZN
|1 EUR
|2.0075 AZN
|1 RUR
|0.0288 AZN
