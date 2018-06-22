Exchange Rates of Central Bank (22.06.2018)

https://report.az/storage/news/594e3fe936f53c3593d8a7b92da1dde3/cccbd785-017e-472d-8ea0-55b1d1ae8021_292.jpg
Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), US-dollar not changed and remains at 1,7000 AZN.
Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro increased by 0,44% and made 1,9745 AZN.
Russian ruble has not changed and remains at 0,0267 AZN.
|1 USD
|1.7000 AZN
|1 EUR
|1.9745 AZN
|1 RUR
|0.0267 AZN
Economic DepartmentNews Author