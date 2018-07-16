Exchange Rates of Central Bank (16.07.2018)

© Report/Elçin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/6edbc59a224a7809f2785a2dab42fbb8/0b73bcae-a84c-4508-855b-6d99da9ef17a_292.jpg

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), US-dollar not changed and remains at 1,7000 AZN.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro increased by 0,29% and made 1,9874 AZN

Russian ruble decreased by 0,37% and made 0,0272 AZN.