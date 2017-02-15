 Top

Exchange Rates of Central Bank (15.02.2017)

Exchange Rates of Central Bank (15.02.2017)
1 USD - 1.7296 AZN

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/

1 USD 1.7296 AZN
1 EUR 1.8253 AZN
1 RUR 0.0303 AZN
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi