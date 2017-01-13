Exchange Rates of Central Bank (13.01.2017)

16° C Temperature
Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/
President Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman of People's Republic of China Xi Jinping in Beijing
German MP: Azerbaijan has a great role in ensuring European interests
BP invested $70B in Azerbaijan in past 27 years
French organization to Armenians: Recognize February 26 as Commemoration Day of Khojaly Genocide victims!
SOCAR intends to increase number of CNG stations to 14 this year
OSCE Secretary General: I hope Russia will use its influence to resolve Karabakh conflict
Sri Lankan president asks police chief, defense minister to quit
Baku Oil Refinery to be shut down for maintenance in October
Holcim Azerbaijan’s shareholders won’t receive dividends this year either
Ministry of Education sends instructions to schools regarding Formula 1
Ambassador: Azerbaijan is ready to help Belarus in oil supply
Construction of new petrochemical enterprise of SOCAR and BP in Turkey to commence next year
Deputy Prime Minister: "We must unite to fight together against Armenians"
President Ilham Aliyev met with Director General of CETC International Corporation
Turkish Ambassador: I urge Armenians to demonstrate justice and avoid lying
Date of next Oscar ceremony unveiled
More than 50 killed in South Africa after heavy rains
Deputy Defense Minister: Azerbaijan attaches special importance to participation in Moscow security conference
Military equipment reviewed ahead of Azerbaijan-Turkey joint drills - VIDEO
Shoigu: Frozen conflicts are activated
