Exchange Rates of Central Bank (09.01.2017)

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank, U.S. dollar has not changed and remains at 1,7742 AZN.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro increased by 0,51% and made 1,8677 AZN.

Russian ruble increased by 0,33% and amounted to 0,0298 AZN.