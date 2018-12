Exchange Rates of Central Bank (07.08.2018)

7 August, 2018 09:34

© Report.az https://report.az/storage/news/95d80e30b8c1fa0a8bedde3fa81184be/0ab2666f-6177-480a-98d1-7bda2acb8a17_292.jpg Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), US-dollar not changed and remains at 1,7000 AZN. Report informs, the euro increased by 0,03% and made 1,9649 AZN Russian ruble decreased by 0,37% and made 0,0267AZN. 1 USD 1.7000 AZN 1 EUR 1.9649 AZN 1 RUR 0.0267 AZN