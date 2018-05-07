 Top
    Exchange Rates of Central Bank (07.05.2018)

    Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), US-dollar not changed and remained at 1,7000 AZN.

    Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro decreased by 0,22% and made 2,0333 AZN

    Russian ruble increased by 0,37% and made 0,0271 AZN. 

    1 USD 1.7000 AZN
    1 EUR 2.0333 AZN
    1 RUR 0.0271 AZN
