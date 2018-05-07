Exchange Rates of Central Bank (07.05.2018)

https://report.az/storage/news/e80a5bff03186ba54ec25289acfa3982/dd1d233d-91fb-48c0-bc4f-f41643c1862b_292.jpg
Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), US-dollar not changed and remained at 1,7000 AZN.
Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro decreased by 0,22% and made 2,0333 AZN
Russian ruble increased by 0,37% and made 0,0271 AZN.
