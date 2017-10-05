Exchange Rates of Central Bank (05.10.2017)

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), U- dollar has not changed and remains at 1,7002 AZN.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro decreased by 0,05% and made 1,9994 AZN.

Russian ruble increased by 0,34% and made 0,0295 AZN.