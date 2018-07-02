Exchange Rates of Central Bank (02.07.2018)

https://report.az/storage/news/63b2168a329cf416ec4d212f182e926f/fb7ae0d6-03c5-4b7f-8fd7-9e271af8c4c3_292.jpg
Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), US-dollar not changed and remains at 1,7000 AZN.
Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro decreased by 0,08% and made 1,9798 AZN
Russian ruble declined by 0,37% and made 0,02670 AZN.
|1 USD
|1.7000 AZN
|1 EUR
|1.9798 AZN
|1 RUR
|0.02670 AZN
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author