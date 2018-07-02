Exchange Rates of Central Bank (02.07.2018)

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), US-dollar not changed and remains at 1,7000 AZN.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro decreased by 0,08% and made 1,9798 AZN

Russian ruble declined by 0,37% and made 0,02670 AZN.