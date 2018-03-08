European Central Bank unveils interest rate decision

Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today’s meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB) has made a decision to keep the current rate at 0%.

Report informs referring to the Bloomberg, the ECB has also confirmed deposit interest rates at 0.4% and marginal lending at 0.25%.

Notably, during the April 2017 session, the ECB has reduced the monetary stimulus by two times - from 60 billion EUR ($ 74.4 billion) to 30 billion EUR ($ 37.2 billion). At the meeting held on December 14, the monetary stimulus program extended to late September 2018.

The ECB Chairman Mario Draghi is expected to make a statement later today.

The decision has not affected the euro exchange rate yet. At present, the USD/EUR ratio is 1.24.