European Central Bank to make new decisions at March 10 meeting

Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ At the regular meeting of the European Central Bank on March 10 is expected to make important decisions that affect the future of the Euro.

Report informs, the weak performance of inflation in the Euro zone, a slowdown in GDP growth are forcing the Central Bank to act more actively. So, at the December meeting, the Bank cut interest rates on deposits of up to 0.3%.

Despite this, not only the economic growth has been achieved, but in February in the Euro zone has recorded a deflation of 0.2%. After the December meeting, Euro has appreciated by 4%.

At the March meeting, investors predict a decrease by the Central Bank of interest rates on deposits, as well as growth in monetary expansion by 20-25% - up to 75 million EUR (83 million USD). In this case, on the global foreign exchange market Euro rate to weak and exchange rate will initially reach 1.06 USD/EUR.

If the deposit rates to be reduced by 10 points or maintained at the same level and volume of monetary expansion will not be increased, the rate will up to 1,15 USD/EUR.