European Central Bank not changes interest rates

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ The decision was made at the next meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB) to keep discount rate at 0%.
Report informs citing the Bloomberg, ECB also affirmed deposit interest rates at -0.4% and marginal lending at 0.25%.
Bank did not change its decision on monetary expansion, and the volume of monthly bond purchase was 60 bln euros.
The ECB Chairman Mario Draghi is expected to make a statement at 9:30 pm Baku time.
