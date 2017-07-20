 Top
    European Central Bank not changes interest rates

    Mario Draghi is expected to make statement today

    Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ The decision was made at the next meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB) to keep discount rate at 0%.

    Report informs citing the Bloomberg, ECB also affirmed deposit interest rates at -0.4% and marginal lending at 0.25%.

    Bank did not change its decision on monetary expansion, and the volume of monthly bond purchase was 60 bln euros. 

    The ECB Chairman Mario Draghi is expected to make a statement at 9:30 pm Baku time.

