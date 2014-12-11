Europe fund indexes went up

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December,10 at USA Fund markets Dow Jones Industrial Average index went down by 1,51% and amounted to 17 533,15 points, S&P 500 fell by 1,64% and made 2 026,14 and Nasdaq by 1,73% and made 4 684,03.

Report informs, on December, 8, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index fell by 0,45% to 6 500,04 points, the German DAX rose by 0,06% to 9 799,73 points and French CAC-40 by 0,84% and 4 227,91 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX rose by 0,02% and amounted to 1,229,10 dollars, exchange rate of euro against dollar in the world market amounts to 1,2392 dollars -0,2%).