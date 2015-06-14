 Top
    Eurogroup announced the decision on Greece

    Jeroen Dijsselbloem said that it is not possible to resume negotiations, if the official Athens will not take awaited steps

    Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Negotiations will be suspended until Official Athens gives serious proposals on the budget reform.

    Report informs referring to the foreign media it was said by the head of Eurogroup Jeroen Dijsselbloem.

    According to him rejection of proposals is unacceptable and it is not possible to resume negotiations, if the official Athens will not take awaited steps.

