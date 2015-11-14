Euro to US dollar decreased

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 14, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 1,16% and made 17 245,24. S&P 500 index decreased by 1,12% and amounted to 2 023,04 and Nasdaq went down by 1,54% and constituted to 4 927,88 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,98% to 6 118,28 points, the German DAX down by 0,69% to 10 708,40 points and French CAC-40 down by 1,00% and made 4 807,95 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX up by 0,22% and made 1 083,40 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted to 1,0773 (- 0,38%).