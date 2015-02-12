Euro rate to US dollar increases

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 11, at US fund markets Dow Jones index fell by 0,04% and made 17 862,14. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,003 % and amounted to 2 068,53 and Nasdaq increased by 0,28% and constituted to 4 801,18.

Report informs, on February 11, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,16% to 6 818,17 points, the German DAX fell by 0,02% to 10 752,11 points and French CAC-40 fell by 0,35% and made 4 679,38 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX fell by 1,35% and amounted to 1 220,80 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,2% and made 1,1314 (+0,2%).