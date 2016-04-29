 Top
    Euro rate now reaches 1,14 USD

    Price per ounce of gold on COMEX makes 1 278 USD

    Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ April 28, on US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 1,17% and made 18 830,76. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,92% and amounted to 2 075,81 and Nasdaq down by 1,19% and constituted to 4 805,29 points.

    Report informs, on European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 0,04% to 6 322,40 points, the German DAX up by 0,21% to 10 321,15 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 0,04% to 4 557,36 points.

    This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX increased by 27,3 USD or 0,38% and made 1 277,80 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted to 1,1395 USD (+0,53%). 

