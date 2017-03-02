Euro rate may slightly increase

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Probabilities of increase in US Federal Reserve System (Fed) on March 14-15 reached 86%.

Report informs citing the Bloomberg, After New York and San Francisco Fed Presidents, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and board member Lael Braynard supported increase in the refinancing rate in March with confidence. Thus, the possibility of raising interest rates rose from 50% to 86%.

The attention of investors directed to the speech of Fed President Janet Yellen in Chicago on March 3.

Before the March meeting signals about increase in interest rates and future expectations expected in Yellen's speech.

Notably, assumption about increase in interest rates appreciated dollar rate in the global currency market.

Analytical Group of Report believes, as March 14-15 approaches, dollar will appreciate and the will decrease. After the meeting the major currency pair euro / dollar exchange rate will gradually drop to the level of 1,08-1,10 USD/EUR.