Euro rate exceeds 1,13 USD on markets

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 21, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,07% and made 17 990,32. S&P 500 index increased by 0,19% and amounted to 2 091,70 and Nasdaq down by 0,15% and constituted 4 888,29 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index increased by 0,38% to 6 284,52 points, the German DAX down by 0,34% to 10 259,59 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 0,28% to 4 533,18 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX increased by 0,61% and made 1 245,70 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted to 1,1301 USD (+0,36%).