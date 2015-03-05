Euro rate drop to 12-years minimum

Baku.5 March.REPORT.AZ/ On March 4, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 0,58% and made 18 096,47. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,44 % and amounted to 2 098,53 and Nasdaq by 0,26% and constituted to 4 967,14 points.

Report informs, on March 4, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index up by 0,44% and amounted to 6 919,20 points, the German DAX up by 0,98% to 11 390,38 points and French CAC-40 drop by 0,99% and made 4 917,35 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 0,09% and amounted to 1 204,20 USD. Euro rate to US dollar decreased by 0,81% and made 1,1078 (-0,81%).