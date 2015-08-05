Euro rate decreased in markets

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ On August 4, at the US stock market Dow Jones index fell by 0,27% to 17 550,69 points, the S & P 500 by 0,22% - to 2 093,32 points and the Nasdaq reduced by 0,19% to 5 105,55 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,03% - to 6 686,57 points, the German DAX up by 0,11% - to 11 456,07 points, the French CAC-40 index reduced by 0,16% - to 5 112,14 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price of an ounce of gold up by 0,18% to 1 085,50 USD. Euro against the US dollar on the world market amounted to 1,0864 (-0,74%).