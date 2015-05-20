Euro rate continues to reduce in markets

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 19, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,07% and made 18 312,39. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,06% and amounted to 2 127,83 and Nasdaq decreased by 0,17% and constituted to 5 070,04 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 0,38% and amounted to 6 995,10 points, the German DAX up by 2,23% and made 11 853,33 points and French CAC-40 up by 2,09% and made 5 117,30 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 1,12% and amounted to 1 208,30 USD. Euro rate to US dollar decreased by 1,36% and made 1,1143.