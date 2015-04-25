Euro rate continue to increase

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 24, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,12% and made 18 080,14. S&P 500 index increased by 0,23% and amounted to 2 117,69 and Nasdaq up by 0,71% and constituted to 5 092,09 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 0,24% and amounted to 7 070,70 points, the German DAX up by 0,74% and made 11 810,85 points and French CAC-40 increased by 0,44% and made 5 201,45 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 0,92% and amounted to 1 179,90 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,75% and made 1,0873.