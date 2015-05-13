Euro rate and gold prices increase again

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 12, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 0,20% and made 18 068,23. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,29% and amounted to 2 099,12 and Nasdaq by 0,35% and constituted to 4 976,19 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 1,37% and amounted to 6 933,80 points, the German DAX down by 1,72% and made 11 472,41 points and French CAC-40 reduced by 1,06% and made 4974,65 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX increased by 0,79% and amounted to 1 192,80 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,80% and made 1,1244.