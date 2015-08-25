Euro rapidly raise in world markets

Baku. 25 August REPORT.AZ/ On August 24, at USA Fund markets Dow Jones index went down by 3,57% and amounted to 15 871,35 points, S&P 500 decreased by 3,94% and made 1 893,21 and Nasdaq by 3,82% and made 4 526,25 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 4,67% to 5 898,87 points, the German DAX by 4,70% to 9 648,43 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 5,35% and amounted to 4 383,46 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 0,49% and amounted to 1 154,20 USD, exchange rate of euro against dollar in markets amounted to 1,1542 dollars (+1,37%).