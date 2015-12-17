Euro rate gradually decreased

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 16, at the stock markets Dow Jones index went up by 1,28% to 17 749,09 points, S&P 500 up by 1,45% to 2 073,07 points, Nasdaq up by 1,52% to 5 071,13 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 0,72% and amounted to 6 061,19 points, the German DAX up by 0,18% and made 10 469,26 points and French CAC-40 up by 0,22% and made 4 624,67 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX increased by 0,29% and amounted to 1 066,87 USD.

Euro rate to US dollar decreased by 0,86% and made 1,0846.