Euro rate sharply increased

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 3, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 1,42% and made 17 477,67. S&P 500 index decreased by 1,44% and amounted to 2 049,62 and Nasdaq went down by 1,67% and constituted 6 275,00 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index decreased by 2,27% to 6 275,00 points, the German DAX down by 3,58% to 10789,24 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 3,58% to 4 730,21 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX rose by 0,99% and made 1 060,40 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted 11,0946 (+3,34%).