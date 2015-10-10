Euro gone up to 1,14 USD

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 9, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,20% and made 17 084,49. S&P 500 index increased by 0,07 % and amounted to 2 014,89 and Nasdaq up by 0,41% and constituted 4 830,47 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 0,65% and amounted to 6 416,16 points, the German DAX up by 1,04% and made 10 096,60 points and French CAC-40 increased by 0,54% and made 4 701,39points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX increased by 1,01% and amounted to 1 155,90 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,73% and made 1,1358.