Euro falls in world market

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 12, at USA Fund markets Dow Jones Industrial Average index went down by 0,54% and amounted to 17 640,84 points, S&P 500 decreased by 0,84% and made 2 028,26 and Nasdaq by 0,84% and made 4 664,71 points.

Report informs, on January 12, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index rose by 0,01% to 6 501,42 points, the German DAX by 1,38% to 9 781,90 points and French CAC-40 by 1,18% and 4 228,24 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX rose by 0,20% and amounted to 1 235,30 dollars, exchange rate of euro against dollar in markets amounted to 1,1804 dollars (-0,1%).