Euro continues to fall in world markets

Baku. 27 June .REPORT.AZ/ On June 26, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,31% and made 17 946,68. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,04% and amounted to 2 101,49 and Nasdaq down by 0,62% and constituted 5 080,50 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,79% and amounted to 6 753,70 points, French CAC-40 increased by 0,35% and made 5 059,17 points, the German DAX up by 0,17% and made 11 492,43 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX remains at 1 173,70 USD. Euro rate to US dollar decreased by 0,19% and made 1,1167.