Euro and gold prices decreased

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 18, Martin Luther King Day was celebrated and therefore yesterday was non-working day and stock market did not work. For that reason Dow Jones index remains at 15 988,08. S&P 500 index - 1 880,33 and Nasdaq 4 488,42 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,42% to 5 779,92 points, the German DAX down by 0,25% to 9 521,85 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 0,49% to 4 189,57 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX fell by 0,03% and made 1 088,60 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted 1,0887 USD (-0,26%).