Euro and gold prices decreased

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 4, at US fund markets Dow Jones index fell by 0,94% and made 17 905,58 . S&P 500 index decreased by 0,86% and amounted to 2 095,84 and Nasdaq fell by 0,79% and constituted 5 059,12 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 1,31% and amounted to 6 859,24 points, the German DAX up by 0,69% to 11 450,60 points and French CAC-40 fell by 0,93% and made 5 987,13 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 0,52% and amounted to 1 177,50 USD. Euro rate to US dollar decreased by 0,55% and made 1,1208.