Euro and Gold price increased on markets

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 27, on US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,28% and made 18 041,55. S&P 500 index increased by 0,16% and amounted to 2 095,15 and Nasdaq down by 0,51% and constituted to 4 863,14 points.

Report informs, on European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 0,56% to 6 319,91 points, the German DAX up by 0,39% to 10 299,83 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 0,58% to 4 559,40 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX increased by 0,38% and made 1 250,50 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted to 1,1335 USD (+0,30%).