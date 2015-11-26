Euro and gold price decreased in markets

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 25, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,01% and made 17 813,39. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,01% and amounted to 2 088,87 and Nasdaq went up by 0,26% and constituted 5 116,15 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,96% to 6 337,64 points, the German DAX up by 2,15% to 11 169,54 points and French CAC-40 up by 1,51% to 4 892,99 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX fell by 0,39% and made 1 073,10 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted 1,0618 USD (-0,36%).