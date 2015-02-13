Euro and gold increase in world markets

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 12, at US fund markets Dow Jones index rises by 0,62% and made 17 972,38. S&P 500 index increased by 0,96 % and amounted to 2 088,48 and Nasdaq increased by 1,18% and constituted to 4 857,61.

Report informs, on February 12, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 0,15% to 6 828,11 points, the German DAX rises by 1,56% to 10 919,65 points and French CAC-40 increased by 1,00% and made 4 726,20 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX up by 0,57% and amounted to 1 227,60 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,1% and made 1,1328 (+0,1%).