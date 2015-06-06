Euro and gold decreased in world markets

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 5, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 0,44% and made 17 846,50. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,34% and amounted to 2 091,95 and Nasdaq down by 0,34% and constituted to 4 481,30 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,36% and amounted to 6 814,20 points, the German DAX down by 1,44% and made 11 199,20 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 1,15% and made 4 915,30 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 0,48% and amounted to 1 171,80 USD. Euro rate to US dollar decreased by 1,11% and made 1,1114.