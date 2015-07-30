Euro and gold decreased in markets

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 29, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,69% and made 17 751,39. S&P 500 index went up by 0,73% and amounted to 2 108,57 and Nasdaq increased by 0,44% and constituted 5 111,73 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 1,16% and amounted to 6 631,00 points, the German DAX went up by 1,06% and made 11 211,85 points and French CAC-40 increased by 0,81% and made 5 017,44 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 0,43% and amounted to 1091,50 USD. Euro rate to US dollar decreased by 0,84% and made 1,0972.