Euro and gold decreased in markets

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ On September 30, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 1,47% and made 16 284,70. S&P 500 index increased by 1,91% and amounted to 1 920,03 and Nasdaq went up by 2,28% and constituted 4 620,16 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index increased by 2,58% to 6 061,61 points, the German DAX rose by 2,22% to 9 660,44 points and French CAC-40 up by 2,57% and made 4 455,29 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX fell by 0,94% and made 1 114,30 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted 1,1148 (-0,96%).