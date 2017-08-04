Employee flow to Azerbaijani banks soars

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ The number of branches of Azerbaijani banks dropped by 9 from the start of year and made 560 to July 1.

Report informs citing the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA).

According to information, instead, number of departments in the banking sector increased by 10 and reached 141. Compared to June 1, the number of branches and departments has not changed.

Over six months, the number of ATMs increased by 42 units to 2,503. In monthly comparison, number of ATMs increased by 27 units.

Compared to the beginning of the year, the number of bank employees decreased by 852 people to 16,095 people. The number of employees has increased by 61 people compared to previous month.