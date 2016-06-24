Elections in Spain can decline euro more rapidly

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ After the decision of Britain to exit from the European Union euro sharply reduced and depending on the results of the parliamentary elections on June 26 in Spain it may continue to fall in price.

Report informs Spain can demand to exit from EU after strengthening of the social democrats or coming to power in elections held on Sunday in Spain. In this case euro could experience a second shock and will continue to fall in global foreign exchange market.

Analytical group of Report predicts the euro will face pressure for a long time.

Elections to be held by any member of the EU, advantage gained by parties against remaining in the EU and news of the referendum to abandon the euro currency would lead to a drop in the exchange rate of the euro.

Reduction of USD / EUR exchange rate in favor of the dollar is expected and also euro can reach parity within the next 1 year.

Before the elections, the dollar could fall slightly.