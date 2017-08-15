Economy of Azerbaijan declines by 1%

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ In January-July, 2017, residents of Azerbaijan produced GDP of 37,645.4 mln AZN, or 1.0% less than in the same period last year.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee, GDP per capita amounted to 3,875.6 AZN, which is 2% lower in the annual comparison.

61,8% of GDP produced in the non-oil sector of the economy, 38% - in the oil and gas sector. Production of GDP in the non-oil sector increased by 2.2%.

During this period, 10,6% of GDP has been manufactured in the field of industry, 10,6% in trade and repair of transport means, 8,9% in construction, 7% in transport and warehousing, 5,4% in agriculture, forestry and fishery, 2,6% in tourist placement and catering, 1,7% in information and communications services, 15,6% in other sectors. The net taxes on production and import have reached 7,1% of GDP.