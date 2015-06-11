Economic growth reaches 5.3%

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ In January-May 2015 gross domestic product worth 21.3 billion manats or 5.3% more than the same period last year produced by enterprises, organizations and individuals in Azerbaijan. Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

36.4% of value added in industry, 13.7% of the construction industry, 13.7% in trade, tourist accommodation and catering services, 6.1% in transport, 2.0% of the communications, 3.3% in agriculture, 15.7% are established in other areas.Net taxes on products and imports amounted to 9.1% of GDP.Compared with the same period of 2014, value added in the non-oil sector grew by 7.6%, the oil and gas sector by 2.4%.