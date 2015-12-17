Economic growth in Azerbaijan reaches 3.1%

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November 2015 the volume of GDP in Azerbaijan increased by 3.1% to 50.1 bln AZN in comparison with the same period last year.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, 33.7% of the GDP produced in the industry, 13.7% - construction, 5.9% - agriculture, forestry and fishery products, 38.8% - services.

Net taxes on products and the profit amounted to 7.9% of GDP.

During this period, the value added in non oil sector of the economy grew by 4%, the share of this sector in the GDP increased from 60.9% to 69.3% last year.

Oil sector accounted for 30.7% of GDP.Manufacturing value added in the oil sector grew by 1.8% compared to the same period last year.