EBRD allocates 88 mln Euros for reconstruction of Istanbul metro

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has allocated 88 mln Euros for reconstruction of Istanbul metro of Turkey.

Report informs citing the bank, the funds will be spent on reconstruction of Ataköy-Ikitelli metro line.

According to the information, the line, a total of 13.4 km long, covers 12 underground stations and a train depot.

EBRD has stated that after the reconstruction, Istanbul metro will carry additional 400 000 passengers daily.

Notably, the allocated funds are included in the joint financing package of 338.3 mln Euros (338 272 200 Euros), signed in regard with the reconstruction.